Sheriff’s Department Investigating Armed Robberies in Frankfort Township

The Will County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public in identifying two individuals who were involved in three recent gas station armed robberies. The robberies occurred on June 24th, July 24th, and September 18th. The June 24th incident and the September 18th incident took place at the Speedway Gas Station, 7218 W. Lincoln Highway in Frankfort Township. The July 24th incident occurred at the Gas N’Wash, located at 19420 S. Harlem Avenue in Frankfort Township. Two incidents occurred around 2:15 a.m. and one occurred at 5:15 a.m. Sheriff’s detectives have reason to believe that all three of these robberies took place by the same two individuals. The first suspect is described as a black male about 5’7” tall, in his late thirties, with a small beard and goatee and has a medium build. He may be missing a bottom front tooth. The second suspect is a black female described as about 5’8”tall with a slim build and in her early 30’s. On each occurrence, the couple arrived to the gas station in a newer model, cranberry colored Cadillac (CTS or STS). No employee was injured in these incidents. If you can identify the subjects, please call the Sheriff’s Investigation Division at 815-727-8574.