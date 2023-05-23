Sheriff’s Detectives Arrest Registered Sex Offender

The Will County Sheriff’s Office, Investigations Unit, arrested Mario S. Rubio, age 32, of 105 Girard Blvd. in Joliet for the offenses of indecent solicitation of a child, grooming/luring a child to commit sexual conduct, and traveling to meet a child, on Friday, May 19, 2023.

On March 25th, 2023, Sheriff’s detectives were notified by the Illinois Department of Corrections that Rubio, a registered sex offender, was engaging on Facebook Messenger with a 15 year-old female. IDOC informed detectives that Rubio was on parole for a prior predatory criminal sexual assault.

While conducting the two month long investigation, it was confirmed that the victim was 15 years old and had prior sexual relations with Rubio. Detectives took Rubio into custody on a traffic stop at Spruce Split Drive and Chicago Street in Joliet. Mario Rubio will also be charged with a parole violation per IDOC.

Will County Sheriff’s press release