Sheriff’s Office: Gang Shootout in Will County Leads to Four Arrests
Will County Sheriff's Office/ss
WJOL has learned of a gang shooting invovling two vehicles in Will County. The Will County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that two cars were involved in a shootout around I-355 just near Lockport. Rival gangs were in seperate vehicles when they began shooting at one another, no injuries have been reported. Eventually both vehicles were invovled in an accident. Authorties have confirmed that one weapon was recovered and four individuals are in custody. The investigation is still ongoing.