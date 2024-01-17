1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Shooter Who Killed 5 People At Colorado LGBTQ+ Club To Plead Guilty To Federal Hate Crimes

January 16, 2024 6:28PM CST
Colorado Springs police, the FBI and others investigate the scene of a shooting at Club Q on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 in Colorado Springs, Colo. An attacker opened fire in a gay nightclub late Saturday night. (Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP)

DENVER (AP) — Court documents show the shooter who killed five people and endangered the lives of over 40 others at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs plans to plead guilty to new federal charges.

A plea agreement made public Tuesday would allow the defendant to avoid the death penalty.

The documents show Anderson Aldrich made a deal to plead guilty to 50 hate crime charges and 24 firearm violations.

Aldrich previously was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to five state charges of murder and 46 counts of attempted murder — one for each person at Club Q during the November 2022 attack.

