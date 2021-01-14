Two Juveniles Arrested Following Shooting and Chase in Joliet
A 14-year-old male juvenile and a 15-year-old male juvenile have been arrested following a shooting and police chase in Joliet. It was on Wednesday at 3:04pm that Joliet Police officers were called to the area of Jasper and Water Streets after receiving a report of shots fired. Officers were able to determine that two individuals in the area had been shot at from someone in a nearby vehicle. The individuals were uninjured, but a nearby unoccupied vehicle had been struck by the gunfire.
A short time later officers located a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle in the area of Fourth Avenue and Sherman Street. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued. Officers pursued the vehicle to the area of Richards Street and Interstate 80 at which time the vehicle continued to flee from Officers traveling eastbound on Interstate 80. The vehicle had a mechanical failure and left the roadway, entering a ravine to the south of the Interstate where the vehicle came to a stop. The driver attempted to flee from Officers on foot but was taken into custody without incident and was identified as a 15-year-old juvenile.
A passenger ran from the vehicle on foot while holding a handgun. While fleeing from Officers, the passenger threw the handgun over a nearby fence and then was taken into custody after a short struggle with Officers. The passenger was identified as a 14-year-old juvenile. Officers recovered the loaded handgun that the juvenile had tossed over the fence. It was determined that this firearm had previously been reported stolen. The vehicle and the vehicle’s rear registration had both been previously reported stolen as well.
The 14-year-old juvenile was transported to the River Valley Justice Center and charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of Stolen Firearm, No FOID, and Resisting/Obstructing a Peace Officer (2 Counts).
The 15-year-old juvenile was booked and released to a parent and charged with Aggravated Fleeing/Eluding a Peace Officer, Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Obstructing a Peace Officer, and multiple traffic citations.