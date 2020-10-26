Shooting At Joliet Clothing Store Injures Two People But Stray Bullet Hits New Will County Courthouse
Morris Dunnigan/Will County Detention Center mug shot
A shooting in Joliet for the grand opening of a clothing store results in two people shot and one person arrested. It happened Saturday night in the 100 block of North Ottawa Street for the grand opening of The Niche. A man and woman suffered gunshot wounds to the legs and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Twenty-five year old Morris Dunnigan was a arrested and charged. Meanwhile, a stray bullet from the shooting struck the first floor window of the north side of the new Will County Courthouse. The 215-million dollar new Will County courthouse isn’t even open yet but already saw minor damage. The Joliet police department reporting that a bullet round had struck a first floor window of the north side of the new courthouse. It’s believed to be a stray fired round from the shooting at 103 N. Ottawa.
This is an active investigation and the Joliet Police Department is currently looking for assistance from the public. Anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact the Joliet Police Investigations Division at 815-724-3020 or Will County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-323-6734 or crimestoppersofwillcounty.org if they wish to remain anonymous.