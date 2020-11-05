Shooting In Bolingbrook Leaves One Male Injured
Bolingbrook/md
A shooting in Bolingbrook just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday in a subdivision near I-355 and I-55 had neighbors reporting a huge police presence.
Bolingbrook Police Lt. Anthony Columbus tells WJOL that on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at approximately 5:11 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Melissa Drive and Roman Circle after multiple reports of shots fired.
Upon arrival, officers located the victim, a 49-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his arm and torso. The victim was transported to area hospital with serious injuries.
An unknown subject reportedly approached the victim and opened fire. Four shell casings were located on scene. No one is in custody at this time and the incident is under investigation.