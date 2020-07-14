      Breaking News
Shooting in Crest Hill Leaves 16-Year-Old Dead

Jul 14, 2020 @ 1:53pm
Crest Hill water tower/courtesy city of Crest Hill

The Crest Hill Police are releasing details after a shooting on Monday night left one person dead. Crest Hill Police responded to a 911-disturbance call and possible shots fired in the 1700 block of Arbor Lane. Officers quickly arrived on scene and located a 16-yearold boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Lockport Paramedics responded to the scene but unfortunately, the 16yearold boy succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene

The Will County Crime Scene Investigation unit processed the scene and the Will/Grundy Major Crimes Task Force is assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information, please call Investigator Joe Locasto 8157415115. Anonymous information can be left with Will County Crime stoppers 8003236734.

