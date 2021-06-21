Shooting in Joliet at Bluff and Division On Monday Afternoon

WJOL has learned of shooting in Joliet at Bluff and Division Streets.
On June 21, 2021 at approximately 4:49PM, Joliet Police Officers responded to the area of Bluff Street and Division Street reference a subject that had been shot. Upon arrival, Officers located an adult male subject that had appeared to have been shot twice. The victim was transported to Amita St Joseph Medical Center with serious injuries. This case is in its early stages and is currently under investigation by Joliet Police Detectives.