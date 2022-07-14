Shooting in Joliet Leaves One Person in Serious Condition

A shooting in Joliet on Wednesday afternoon has left one person in serious condition. It was just before 4:00 pm that Joliet Police were called to the 200 block of Hunter Avenue after receiving a call of shots fired. Shortly after arriving, officers discovered an adult male who had been shot. The victim was transported to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in serious condition.
Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online if they wish to remain anonymous.