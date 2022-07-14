      Weather Alert

Shooting in Joliet Leaves One Person in Serious Condition

Jul 14, 2022 @ 12:48am
Joliet police vehicle/md

A shooting in Joliet on Wednesday afternoon has left one person in serious condition. It was just before 4:00 pm that Joliet Police were called to the 200 block of Hunter Avenue after receiving a call of shots fired. Shortly after arriving, officers discovered an adult male who had been shot. The victim was transported to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in serious condition. 

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online if they wish to remain anonymous.

Popular Posts
Chicago's Gain is Joliet's Loss
Elderly Man Carjacked At Gunpoint at Mokena Grocery Story Parking Lot
Update: Gas Line Repaired
Fight Breaks Out In Parking Lot of Entertainment Venue in Crest Hill
Joliet City Council Considering Water Rate Increase
Connect With Us Listen To Us On