Shooting in Romeoville Under Investigation
Romeoville Police/md
WJOL has learned of a shooting Romeoville on Tuesday afternoon. It was 12:45pm that reports came in regarding two vehicles who were shooting at each other near Budler and Taylor Roads. Police were told that gunfire had come from a black Dodge Charge. Broken automotive glass and spent shell casing along Taylor Road just west of Budler. Bullet damage was reported at two addresses on the 14000 block of S Lehigh in the adjacent
unincorporated Lakewood Falls neighborhood.
At approximately 1:37PM Officers became aware of a black Dodge Charger in the area and stopped the vehicle. The driver of this black Dodge Charger was brought to the Romeoville Police Department for an interview. Police determined the black Dodge Charger and the driver were involved in the shooting. 23-year-old Jayln D. Blackmore is currently facing pending criminal charges in the incident.
Anyone with information about these shootings is encouraged to call the Romeoville Police Department at 815 886-7219.