Shooting Investigation on the West Side

Officers responded to the 300 block of North Broadway Street, just after 9:30 on Monday morning, for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, Officers located numerous spent shell casings in the roadway. Following a preliminary investigation of this shooting, it is believed that two male suspects standing near a vehicle in front of 366 North Broadway Street traded gunfire with a male suspect that was standing near North Broadway Street and Spring Street. The suspects ran from the area following the shooting. Officers were unable to locate any shooting victims, however two uninvolved vehicles were struck by gunfire. Officers located over 20 spent shell casings while conducting an extensive canvas of the area.

This is an active investigation in its early stages as Joliet Police Detectives work to identify the suspects involved in this shooting. Anyone with video footage or information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815- 724-3020. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.