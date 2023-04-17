Shooting Of Black Teen Who Went To Wrong House Investigated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities in Kansas City, Missouri, say the investigation into the shooting by a homeowner of a Black teenager who went to the wrong house to pick up his younger brothers includes questions about whether it was racially motivated.

Clay County Prosecutor Zachary Thompson says his office is working with police to quickly review the shooting of 16-year-old Ralph Yarl.

The shooting happened Thursday night.

Police have not identified the shooter or his race, though civil rights attorney Ben Crump says the shooter appears to be white.

Police say that there is no indication right now that the shooting was racially motivated, but that the racial aspect remains under investigation.