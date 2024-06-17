Shooting On Father’s Day Leaves Two People Injured In Joliet

On June 16, 2024, at 4:38 a.m., Joliet Police Officers responded to the 200 block of Ruby Street for a report of an individual that had been shot. Upon arrival, Officers located a 29-year-old female on the sidewalk with a non-life-threatening graze gunshot wound to the leg. The female was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department.

While Officers were at the hospital speaking to the female victim, they learned that a 31-year-old male with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm had arrived via private vehicle. It is believed that both victims were struck by gunfire while standing on the sidewalk near JD’s Private Lounge (229 Ruby). Officers at the scene conducted an extensive canvas of the area. Other individuals at the scene of the shooting were uncooperative with Officers. The motive for this shooting is currently under investigation.

Anyone with video footage or has information related to this shooting are encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020. Citizens may also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.

