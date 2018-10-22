Shooting Outside Joliet Bar on Sunday Morning

A man is in critical condition after a shooting at a Joliet bar in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Joliet police report the shooting happened at Ted and Sophie’s Bar, located at 10-08 North Hickory Street in Joliet, when a 33-year old Hispanic male was walking outside of the bar. A group of people approached the man, and began shooting at him. Joliet police were called at 2:30 Sunday morning.

Sgt. Darrell Gavin, of the Joliet Police Department, said the man was hit by gunfire several times. He was taken to Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, but was then airlifted to Loyola University Medical Center, due to the extent of the injuries.

Sgt. Gavin would not identify the victim. He said police have spoken to several witnesses who were on the scene during the shooting; but cautioned that it is very early in this active investigation.

No one is in custody related to the shooting.