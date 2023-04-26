Shooting Victim Tries To Drive Away But Crashes Into Fence

On April 25, 2023, at 8:30 PM, Joliet Officers responded to the 900 block of Draper Avenue for a report of a person that had been shot. Upon arrival, Officers located a 48-year-old male shooting victim in a vehicle. A preliminary investigation of this shooting determined that while the victim sat in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the 900 block of Magnolia Avenue, he was shot by an unknown suspect who was outside of the vehicle. After being shot, the victim drove away and eventually crashed into a fence in the 900 block of Draper Avenue. The victim was transported to Silver Cross Hospital by the Joliet Fire Department in critical but stable condition.

This is an active investigation in its early stages as Joliet Police Detectives work to identify a suspect or suspects. If anyone has information related to this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020. They can also

contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.