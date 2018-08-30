Shorewood Cub Scouts Donate School Supplies to Troy

Troy Middle School Social Worker Sarah Weiss and Troy Coordinator of Student and Family Services Marc Solodky with school supplies donated to Troy Community School District 30-C by local Cub Scout Pack 256.

Shorewood Cub Scout Pack 256 recently donated several items to Troy Community School District 30-C from a school supplies drive they held in August.

The supplies were donated by the pack’s scouts and their families and collected at a pack picnic.

“An important part of Cub Scouts is doing community service,” Cubmaster Mike Theobald said. “We felt holding a drive for school supplies was a good project for the beginning of the school year.”

Supplies donated included backpacks, folders and notebooks, crayons, markers, pens and pencils, dry erase markers, watercolor paints, glue sticks and more.

“These donations from Cub Scout Pack 256 were much appreciated,” Troy Coordinator of Student and Family Services Marc Solodky said. “Our goal will be to get these supplies into the hands of our students with the greatest need, to ensure that school supplies will not be a barrier impeding their education.”

Solodky said that this example of true kindness exemplifies the spirit of the Troy community.

For more information about Cub Scout Pack 256, visit www.p256shorewood.scoutlander.com.