Shorewood Girl Approached by Unknown Male in Shorewood

The Will County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a juvenile girl being approached by an adult man in the Shorewood area. It was in the 24000 block of Jensen Street that deputies spoke with the mother of an 11-year-old girl. The mother informed officers that her daughter was walking to a friends house on Tuesday evening at 5:00 p.m. The mother received a phone call from her daughter about 10 minutes later from the friend’s mother said that the daughter had arrived at their house in a panic, saying she had been chased by an unknown male.

Deputies then spoke to the girl who stated that while walking she was approached an unknown male white with brown/black ear length hair, wearing black shorts and a black t-shirt, came running towards her yelling, “Come here, I got something for you.” The girl started running towards her friend’s home and began using her cell phone to call her mother. The male subject then ran north on Lakewood and out of sight of the victim.

The 11-year-old was not injured. Deputies canvassed the neighborhood for a possible offender but did not locate anyone. As is normal protocol, deputies are treating this incident with the utmost seriousness. At this time they are unclear of what the intentions of the offender were. The investigation into this incident remains active.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking people in the neighborhood and surrounding areas to be vigilant when their families/children are outside. If any homeowners have security video in that area that has not already been previewed by deputies, to please do so and contact us immediately with any information you may have. If anyone sees anything suspicious, we ask that you contact the Will County Sheriff’s Office at 815-727-8575.