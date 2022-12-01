1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Shorewood Holiday Market Returns This Weekend

December 1, 2022 9:51AM CST
The return of Shorewood’s Holiday Market is happening this weekend. Shorewood Mayor CC DeBold says the Holiday Market will open this Friday at 4 p.m. with a tree lighting at 5 p.m.

There are 45 vendors and local crafters. Holiday light display around Towne Center and the Pond. Plus there will be hayrack rides. The event was so successful that they’ve added 100 parking spots. The Shorewood Holiday Market runs from Friday through Sunday.

The 2022 Edition of the Collectable 8oz Holiday Market Mugs will be available for purchase this weekend. Limited Quantity Available.

Shorewood Holiday market mug

Hours open:
Friday, December 2nd 4 pm. to 9 p.m.
Saturday, December 3rd 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday, December 4th 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

