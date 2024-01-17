Shorewood Ice Rink Opens
January 17, 2024 4:35PM CST
Mayor DeBold and the Village of Shorewood are excited to announce the opening of our new public outdoor ice rink located at Cene’s Four Season Park! Skating Hours are Sunday-Thursday until 9:00 pm and Friday-Saturday until 10:00 pm. The rink is weather dependent, and conditions may change daily. Please be courteous of rink rules and signs posted. Please call the Parks and Recreation Department with any questions at (815) 741-7710.
The Ice Rink is available for open skate only. There are no reservations need or fees to use the rink. All users must provide their own skates.
Ice Rink Rules
- Skating Hours are: Sunday – Thursday until 9:00 pm and Friday – Saturday until 10:00 pm
- Hockey is allowed from 8:00 – 10:00 am, otherwise ice rink is for open skate only
- No supervision provided
- Skating is a hazardous activity and presents substantial risk
- When figure skating, use caution & be aware of your surroundings
- The ice rinks are natural ice rinks that are dependent on weather conditions for ice quality
- The rinks are designed for recreational skating and are not maintained at professional or competitive skating standards
- Rink will remain open unless closed by village staff for maintenance or unfavorable conditions
- Respect neighbors, have fun and be polite