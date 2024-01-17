Shorewood Ice Rink Opens

Mayor DeBold and the Village of Shorewood are excited to announce the opening of our new public outdoor ice rink located at Cene’s Four Season Park! Skating Hours are Sunday-Thursday until 9:00 pm and Friday-Saturday until 10:00 pm. The rink is weather dependent, and conditions may change daily. Please be courteous of rink rules and signs posted. Please call the Parks and Recreation Department with any questions at (815) 741-7710.

The Ice Rink is available for open skate only. There are no reservations need or fees to use the rink. All users must provide their own skates.

Ice Rink Rules