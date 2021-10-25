Shorewood Man Arrested Following Armed Robbery at Joliet McDonald’s

London Stamps (22, Shorewood) was arrested, booked, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Armed Robbery, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Aggravated Fleeing/Eluding a Peace Officer.
On October 22, 2021, at 1:34 PM, Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery that had occurred in the parking lot of McDonald’s (1515 West Jefferson Street) in Joliet. Investigating Officers determined that a 22-year-old male victim had met with Stamps in the parking lot at which time Stamps produced a handgun and demanded the victim’s money. The victim gave the money to Stamps. Stamps fled the area in a vehicle and the victim called 911.
Officers checking the area located Stamps traveling northbound in a vehicle near North Larkin Avenue and Glenwood Avenue. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but Stamps refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued. Stamps fled eastbound on Black Road at a high rate of speed and the pursuit was terminated for safety concerns.
Officers searching the area located the vehicle unoccupied in the 500 block of Walsh Avenue. Officers converged on the area and located Stamps on foot nearby. Stamps attempted to run from Officers, but he was quickly taken into custody without further incident. Upon search of Stamps, Officers recovered a .40 caliber handgun, a 9 mm handgun, and the victim’s cash that was taken in the robbery.
Joliet Police press release