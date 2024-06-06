Shorewood Man Arrested for Kidnapping Following Parental Hearing

Sheriff Mike Kelley is pleased to announce the recent arrest of Richard A. Caragol, age 47, of Shorewood for the offenses of Kidnapping (2 counts) and Obstruction of Justice.

On 06/05/2024, at approximately 9:30 AM, Richard was at the Will County Court House attending a hearing before the Honorable Judge David Garcia in courtroom 702. The hearing was in reference to a custody hearing. During the hearing, Caragol was issued paperwork by Judge Garcia which instructed Caragol to hand over custody of his thirteen-year-old daughter to the child’s mother.

The following is a summary of the order. The order indicated that Caragol’s daughter was to be immediately returned to the child’s mother. The order further stated that if Caragol refused to return the child that the police/sheriff’s department shall enforce the terms of the order and return the child to the mother. In addition, the order granted the mother physical care and custody of the child and Caragol’s parenting time was suspended because Caragol “poses a serious endangerment to the minor child.” The matter was continued to June 21, 2024, at 9:00 AM in Judge Garcia’s courtroom. In addition, the order stated that the mother was to take the thirteen-year-old to a hospital for an evaluation.

At approximately 3:00 PM, Caragol returned to the Will County Courthouse with his daughter and was observed by court personnel who had knowledge of the case, in the Circuit Clerk’s Office attempting to obtain an Order of Protection. Court personnel later observed Caragol inside of Judge Garcia’s courtroom regarding obtaining an Order of Protection. Caragol’s daughter was not observed with him at that time. Judge Garcia denied the motion for the Order of Protection. Once the order was denied, Caragol immediately left the courtroom, as Judge Garcia attempted to order Caragol back into his courtroom. Deputies attempted to stop Caragol outside of the courthouse, and Caragol refused to obey Judge Garcia’s order to return to his courtroom and left the area. Deputies did not observe Caragol’s daughter with him during this interaction.

After Caragol refused to return to Judge Garcia’s courtroom, Judge Garcia issued another order which stated that the “sheriff’s department is directed to remove the minor child from Richard Caragol’s possession. In the event that Richard Caragol does not open the door to his residence, the sheriff’s department shall use reasonable force to enter the premises.”

Police personnel from the Will County Sheriff’s Office and the Shorewood Police Department arrived at Caragol’s residence located in the 800 Block of Woodland Drive in Shorewood to locate Richard Caragol and to take his thirteen-year-old daughter into protective custody per the court order. Police personnel knocked and announced their presence and ordered any occupants to exit the residence. While attempting to make physical contact at the residence with Caragol, police personnel also contacted Caragol on the phone and asked him to exit the residence. Caragol advised members of the Will County Sheriff’s Office that he was not home and refused to provide his location. Personnel advised Caragol that the door of the residence would be breached if he did not comply with police orders to exit and abide with the court order.