Shorewood Mayor to Not Run for Re-election but Will Run for Village Trustee
Shorewood Mayor Rick Chapman recently visited Troy Hofer Elementary School’s 3rd graders. Here, from left: Troy Hofer Principal Kristin Copes; 3rd grade teachers Lauren Zajac, Elizabeth Whitehead and Kaylee Stubitz; Mayor Rick Chapman; 3rd grade teacher Nichole Brandau and bilingual teacher Alba Tobias; Troy 30-C Superintendent Dr. Todd Koehl; and Troy Hofer Assistant Principal Jennifer Tekeila.
Shorewood Mayor Rick Chapman has announced that he will not run for re-election in the April municipal elections. Chapman has served in the position of mayor since April of 2001. In a statement on social media the mayor said that “this decision did not come easy because the Village of Shorewood has, and will always be embedded deep within me.” He also stated that by stepping down from the mayor’s position he hopes that it will open the door for new and exciting ideas for Shorewood as a community. He also announced that he wouldn’t be going away anytime soon saying ” I still want to serve you and stay involved in where Shorewood will go in the future. I also want to make sure that our ” home rule” status is never abused by future Village Boards. That is why I have decided to run for Village Trustee.”
Before serving as Mayor, Rick Chapman served as a village trustee for eight years.