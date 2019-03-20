Shorewood Elementary 2nd Grade Hosts “Arf” Musical

Troy Shorewood Elementary School 2nd graders howl at the moon after hosting one of the three performances of their annual musical in March.

The three 2nd grade classes at Troy Shorewood Elementary School put on their spring musical in March. “Arf” featured the students dressed as a variety of dog breeds, “clipped and groomed and ready to howl.”

The Dalmatians carried a fire hose, the Labrador retrieved messages, the boxers boxed and the German shepherds went on patrols, all with song and dance and lines recited. The message of the play was that even though everyone is different, we all have something to add to the world.

Second grade teachers at the Troy Community School 30-C school are Rebecca Crescenti, Kristina Kennedy, Angie Panagiotaras, Cindy Parini, and music teacher is Jonathan Greene.