Shorewood Police Arrest Four After Causing Disturbance

Patrons and employees of the Pizza Ranch restaurant on NE Frontage Rd in Shorewood were shocked on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 when two men ran in to the establishment at about 12:35pm, one chasing the other, and then engaged in a physical confrontation. The man being chased yelled out that the other had a gun and someone dialed 9-1-1. The two ran out of the Pizza Ranch, one getting into a black Nissan. Another caller to 9-1-1 stated that they saw the driver of that vehicle brandishing a handgun.

The first Shorewood officer on the scene observed the vehicle leaving the parking lot, and people who had evacuated the building pointed to the car. The vehicle initially fled, but was eventually stopped in the 19200 block of NE Frontage Rd and found to be occupied by three people. Officers located a firearm (with the serial number defaced) and controlled substances in the vehicle.

Additional officers that arrived to the Pizza Ranch were alerted to a man that was attempting to flee on foot, south from that location. He was stopped and identified as Maurice L. Lain, 40 of Joliet. Officers learned that Lain had an active in-state warrant for his arrest and placed him into custody.

After a significant investigation by officers and detectives of the Shorewood Police Department, the three occupants of the vehicle were charged as follows:

Treston T. Adams, 31 of Joliet, IL

o Armed Habitual Criminal (Class X felony)

o Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a felon (Class 2 felony)

o Defacing Identification Marks of a Firearm (Class 3 felony)

Willis I. Davis, 36 of Joliet, IL

o In-State Warrant

Mercede L. Sohol, 32 of Plainfield, IL

o Possession of a Controlled Substance

Shorewood PD Press Release

