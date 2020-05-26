      Breaking News
Shorewood Police Arrest Local Man After Grabbing TV Reporter

May 26, 2020 @ 3:43pm
Shorewood Police/md

A 20-year-old Minooka man has been arrested after grabbing a reporter during a live broadcast over the weekend. Shorewood Police have announced that Eric Farina has been charged with battery and disorderly conduct. Farina is accused of grabbing a WGN-TV reporter on Saturday night around 10:00pm, he also apparently uttered profanities before then leaving the scene. Shorewood Police located Farina at his residence on Sunday and placed him under arrest.   

