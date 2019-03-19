Shorewood Police Investigating Home Invasions

The Shorewood Police Department is currently investigating multiple burglaries and a home invasion which occurred on March 16th of this year.

The incidents appear all to be related at this time; however there is no correlation between the residences either attempted or where entry was gained. At this time they appear random.

The suspect has been described as a white or Hispanic male in his early 30’s. The vehicle driven appears to be dark colored full sized pick-up truck, possibly a black or dark gray Chevrolet. Residents have been asked to report any and all suspicious people or vehicles in their neighborhoods to authorities as well as review all home video surveillance from March 16th for any information that my help police track down the lead suspect.

Anyone with information can call the Shorewood Police Department at (815)725-4636