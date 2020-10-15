Short Time For Illinoisans To Fill Out 2020 Census
FILE - This April 5, 2020, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. The Supreme Court’s decision to allow the Trump administration to end the 2020 census was another case of whiplash for the census, which has faced stops from the pandemic, natural disasters and court rulings. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Governor JB Pritzker is making a final push for Illinoisans to fill out the 2020 census. He says he’s disappointed in the most recent court ruling bumping up the deadline to today. Pritzker says an accurate count is vital to ensuring Illinois gets its share of federal money and for representation in Congress. The previous deadline was October 31st. Visit my-2020-census-dot-gov for more information.