Shortage Of Sky Merchandise Leaves Fans Frustrated

Oct 22, 2021 @ 1:36pm
Members of the Chicago Sky pose for a photo after defeating the Phoenix Mercury in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals to become champions Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Chicago Sky fans are having a difficult time finding championship apparel. Retailers blame supply chain issues, limited distributors, and a lack of recognition for women’s sports. Currently, the Sky’s online store is not able to ship out any merchandise. Due to the high number of orders, fans can expect to receive their orders shipped out as early as next week. Meanwhile, sporting goods stores in the city say they are getting several calls about Sky merchandise but don’t have the supply in stock.

