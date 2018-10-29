No Threat To Community After Shots Fired At Bolingbrook Home

Bolingbrook police confirming to WJOL of shots fired at a house in the 300 block of Ottawa Drive. The shots were fired at 6:33 a.m. Shell casings have been found on the street and there are holes in the home. Bolingbrook police responded to the scene, and the Will County Sheriff”s K-9 unit was called. According to Bolingbrook Lt. Anthony Columbus, “The home was occupied at the time of the shooting. The residents were not injured.” Police have cleared the area and Lt. Columbus says, “there is no indication there is any further threat to other residents in the area.” No arrests nor any suspects in custody.