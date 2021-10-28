Shots Fired At Homer Glen Gas Station Early Thursday Morning

The Will County Sheriff’s Investigation Unit remains in the area of an early morning call regarding shots being fired at the Meijer Gas Station, 14125 S. Bell Road in Homer Glen. The Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene at 3:40 a.m., this morning and spoke with a 29-year-old male who stated that while he was leaving the gas station at the south entrance/exit, he was approached by two unknown hooded subjects who began shooting at his vehicle. The victim stated that at the time of the shooting the offenders were on foot. Multiple shots struck the vehicle as the victim quickly drove out of the parking lot to safety. The victim was not injured in the incident.
Initial reports indicate that the two subjects approached the victim’s vehicle from behind the adjacent Dunkin’ Donuts parking lot and after firing several rounds, returned to the same area, and fled in a white car that was seen leaving the vacant lot just north of Bank of America.
This investigation is in its early stages. Detectives remain in the area and are collecting evidence pertaining to this case. Additional information will be made available when appropriate. If anyone has any information please call the Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit at: 815-727-8574.