Shots Fired on Gainsborough in Bolingbrook One Man Arrested

May 31, 2024 8:11AM CDT
Reymundo Zavala ARRESTED in Bolingbrook

On May 30, 2024, at approximately 4:15 p.m. Bolingbrook police officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Gainsborough Drive for a report of shots fired from a vehicle. Officers quickly responded to the area and located a vehicle matching the description. Two adults and a juvenile were detained, and a handgun was recovered from the vehicle.

There were no reported injuries. Twenty-nine year-old Reymundo Zavala of the 500 block of East Briarcliff Road in Bolingbrook was arrested and charged with the following:

Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm

Reckless Discharge of a Firearm

Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapon

Endangering the Life or Health of a Child

Zavala was subsequently transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility. 

Recent Posts