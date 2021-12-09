Shots Fired, Police Chase Terminated, Fatal Crash In Joliet

On December 8, 2021, at 8:30 PM, Officers responded to the area of Cass Street and Collins Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, it was determined that shots had been fired from a vehicle containing three suspects while in the area. A short time later, Officers in the area located a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle near the intersection of Cass Street and Eastern Avenue. Further investigation revealed that the vehicle had been reported stolen. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop at which time the driver refused to stop, fleeing from Officers at a high rate of speed and a pursuit ensued, traveling westbound on Cass Street. Officers would eventually lose sight of the fleeing vehicle as it crossed the Cass Street bridge.
Additional Officers checking the area located the vehicle as it continued to travel westbound on Western Avenue at a high rate of speed. Officers terminated the pursuit out of a concern for safety after the driver continued traveling at a high rate of speed into residential neighborhoods without headlights. A short time later, a 911 call was received in reference to a single-vehicle traffic crash in the 1100 block of Glenwood Avenue. Officers responded to the scene and located the fleeing vehicle involved in the crash. Information gathered at the scene indicates that the vehicle was southbound Catherine Street approaching Glenwood Avenue traveling at a high rate of speed with no activated headlights. The vehicle then lost control, leaving the roadway and striking a tree near the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Catherine Street. Three adult male occupants were located within the vehicle with serious injuries.
The driver and front passenger of the vehicle were transported to Amita St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department and the rear passenger was transported to Silver Cross Hospital. The front passenger was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The driver of the vehicle sustained critical injuries and was airlifted to Loyola Medical Center. The rear passenger remains at Silver Cross Hospital in critical condition. During the investigation of the crash, a weapon was recovered by Officers from the vehicle.
No further information is available at this time as this investigation is ongoing.
Joliet Police Department press release