Show Support for All Healthcare and Essential Workers with Lighted Hearts!
Lighted Hearts begin turning up in Channahon in support of health workers
Residents in Channahon are asking you to help support all healthcare and essential workers during this pandemic by showing your love!
A Channahon resident wanted to show love and support for all healthcare and essential workers as we weather this worldwide pandemic.
She says, “I know everyone appreciates these workers in such tough conditions and I thought of a way neighbors could unite and support this through making a lighted heart in our yards to symbolize our love, support and appreciation for them!!”
So far it has caught on in Channahon and even a few other neighborhoods from word of mouth and posts on social media.
Let’s spread the light and love together!