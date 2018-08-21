Showers Continue This Morning After Heavy Rain Caused Problems Monday

A few early morning sprinkles…..Breezy and Cooler…Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. North Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. North gusts as high as 20 mph. Sunshine for Wednesday and Thursday, very pleasant with temperatures around 76 and 78.

Meanwhile, Storms and heavy rain are to blame for causing problems throughout Chicagoland. Several Metra lines were temporarily stopped last night because of storms hitting the area. Showers also delayed the Pearl Jam concert at Wrigley Field. Hundreds of flights were canceled at O’Hare Airport.