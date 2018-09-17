Showers Return this week By Monica DeSantis | Sep 17, 2018 @ 5:08 AM Starting the work week off sunny and warm. High 89. Sunny again on Tuesday but showers and thunderstorms forecast for north of I-80. Chance for afternoon thunderstorms on Wednesday. SHARE RELATED CONTENT Frontier League Postpones Championship Game Due to Weather Illinois Included In Bob Evans Sausage Recall Bill Daley Officially Launching Bid For Chicago Mayor Today Second Night Added To Popular Event In Joliet Crystal Lawns Full Day Kindergarten Lottery Will County Sheriff’s Office Alert Residents To Asphalt Scammers