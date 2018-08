A rainy Friday on tap and a return to warmer humid weather tomorrow. Showers and thunderstorms developing after 8 a.m with a second round of storms by the afternoon. High near 70 – 75. Tomorrow, isolated morning shower before 10 a.m. Partly sunny and becoming warmer and more humid with a high near 84.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of thunderstorms at night.