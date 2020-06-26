Shuttered School In Lincoln Way District Could Become Forensics Center
Lincoln-Way North High School/ss
The shuttered Lincoln-Way North High School could be retrofitted to become a new forensics center for the Illinois State Police.
WJOL has learned that the Pritzker Administration has earmarked 122-million dollars from the Capital Plan Reappropriations Bill to buy the school.
A year ago, Senator Mike Hastings from Frankfort coordinated a visit to the school with Lincoln Way High school District 210’s Superintendent Dr. Scott Tingley, the school board president and the Illinois State Police to see if they could renovate the school to be the new location for the Illinois State Police district 5 headquarters.
The school was built in 2008 with a bond of 200-million dollars and was closed in 2016.
