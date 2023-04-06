1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Significance Of First Full Moon After Spring Equinox

April 6, 2023 3:16AM CDT
Significance Of First Full Moon After Spring Equinox
Full Moon – The April full moon is on April 5th. The April full moon is known as the Pink Moon, and since this is the first full moon after the Spring Equinox, it is also known as the Paschal Full Moon, meaning that the following Sunday is Easter. This full moon also marks the beginning of Passover. And this full moon means we are halfway to the New Moon on April 20th. Ramadan ends with emergence of the new moon from in front of the sun.
Art Maurer – Crete Illinois
Full moon pictured at 7pm on April 5th, 2023

