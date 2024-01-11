Significant Winter Storm With Up to 12 Inches Of Snow Possible In Will County

The National Weather has a timeline of what to expect with the latest winter storm.

This is an overview timeline of what to expect into this weekend. An initial round of wet snow begins late tonight. There may be a short 2-3 hour window Friday morning with snow rates near 1-2 inches/hour mainly along and north of I-80 which will likely lead to morning commute impacts. Thereafter, a brief lull in rates and accumulations is possible through the rest of the morning, before heavy, wet snow develops towards midday and into the afternoon Friday, particularly north and west of I-55. Snow will become fluffier Friday evening and overnight as winds increase leading to potential near-blizzard conditions at times and dangerous travel into Saturday morning. Storm totals could be between 8 – 12 inches.