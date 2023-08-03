Silver Cross Hospital Bomb Threat

On Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at approximately 10:22PM the New Lenox Police Department was dispatched to Silver Cross Hospital in reference to a bomb threat that was called in by phone. Responding officers were advised that a male caller stated he had placed 12 bombs throughout the hospital campus and that they would detonate within 20 minutes. In a second call a short time later, the caller indicated he would arrive on scene with a rifle after the bombs went off.

The NLPD immediately requested assistance of bomb sniffing dogs, neighboring police departments, and the NL Fire Protection District. A decision was made to put the hospital on lock-down status. A perimeter was set up as police officers began to arrive on scene from the Will County Sheriff’s Department, Frankfort, Mokena, Lockport, Romeoville, Illinois State Police, Joliet, and Richton Park police departments. Bomb sniffing dogs from the Cook County Sheriff’s Department, the Will County Sheriff’s Department, and the Illinois State Police responded.

A coordinated search of the hospital by the responding officers, Silver Cross Security, and the bomb detecting dogs was conducted of the campus. No explosives or suspicious items were located. While the search was being conducted, one male subject was taken into custody in the Emergency Room area of the hospital. The subject was transported to the NLPD but later released without charges. At approximately 1:30 AM, the lockdown was lifted and all responding personnel left the scene. An investigation into the bomb threat remains open and on-going.

The successful search of the entire Silver Cross campus was the result of officers from many different agencies working together quickly, thoroughly, and professionally.

The NLPD would like to thank the Silver Cross Staff and all the officers from the mentioned departments for their quick response.