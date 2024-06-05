Silver Cross Hospital Names Michael Mutterer As Its New President And CEO

Silver Cross Hospital has announced that Michael Mutterer, RN, MA, LCPC, CADC, LNHA, has been selected by its Board of Directors to become the hospital’s new President and Chief Executive Officer effective immediately.

Mutterer has served as Interim President and CEO since Oct. 15, 2023, following the unexpected passing of then-President Ruth Colby. He joined Silver Cross as its Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer in April 2020 during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and was instrumental in guiding the hospital’s nursing and clinical teams through this unprecedented period in the hospital’s 128-year history. He was promoted to Senior Vice President in 2023.

“On behalf of the entire board, I’m delighted to announce Michael’s appointment today,” said Jean Kenol, Chairman of the Silver Cross Board of Directors. “Michael has demonstrated extraordinary leadership throughout his tenure at Silver Cross, and especially in his role as interim president and CEO for the past 8-1/2 months. His superior clinical knowledge, his vast experience across many facets of the healthcare industry, and his steadfast commitment to our organization’s mission, vision and values, make him the ideal person to lead Silver Cross in this fast-changing healthcare environment.”

The Board engaged Russell Reynolds Associates, a leading executive search firm, late last fall to assist in its national search for the hospital’s next President and CEO. After a thorough and deliberate process, the Board unanimously chose Mutterer for the role.

“Our Board of Directors is confident Michael will not only preserve but enhance our unique organizational culture and our deep ties with our community and our medical staff,” Kenol added.

“I’m honored to have been selected, and I’m grateful to the Board of Directors for their confidence in me,” Mutterer said. “I’m proud to lead this amazing organization, blessed with its rich history and strong foundation, into a very promising future. I’m equally proud to work alongside truly exceptional employees, medical staff members and volunteers who always strive to deliver outstanding care and service to every person, every time.”

Mutterer’s many contributions to Silver Cross include the launch of Will County’s first and only Level 3 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in August 2022; advancement of key service lines, and dedicated focus on safety that recently earned Silver Cross its 19th Straight A for Safety by the Leapfrog Group. He was instrumental in the opening of a 16-bed observation unit and 16-bed cardiovascular unit in 2021. And as CNO, Mutterer was responsible for maintaining compliance with regulatory agencies that govern the health system, including accrediting bodies such as the Joint Commission.

“The Silver Cross Medical Staff wholeheartedly embraced Michael when he assumed the reins as Interim President and CEO last fall, and we’re thrilled that he has been named our new President and CEO,” added Silver Cross Chief of Staff Joseph Hindo, M.D. “With his impressive clinical background, Michael is a tireless advocate for excellence in patient care, as well as our organization’s mission and vision. Our Medical Staff looks forward to continuing to work with Michael and has the utmost confidence in his ability to lead Silver Cross into the future.”

Prior to joining Silver Cross, Mutterer held leadership positions at several healthcare organizations, including long-term care facilities. He holds an Associate of Applied Science in Nursing from Joliet Junior College, a Bachelor of Applied Science in Nursing from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, a Bachelor of Applied Science in Psychology from Edgewood College in Madison, Wisc., and a Master of Arts in Clinical, Counseling and Applied Psychology from the Adler School of Professional Psychology in Chicago.

Mutterer also holds several licenses and certifications, including Registered Nurse, Licensed Nursing Home Administrator, Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor, Board-Certified Professional Counselor, and Certified Alcohol and Drug Abuse Counselor.

He has presented to professional audiences numerous times and is published in the American Journal of Infection Control.

Mutterer’s professional affiliations include the American Psychological Association, Illinois Nursing Home Administrators Association, American Psychiatric Nurses Association, American Nurses Association, and he serves as Immediate Past Chair of the Board of Directors of Leading Age Illinois.

Locally, he serves on the Executive Committee of the Will County Center for Economic Development and the Board of Directors for both the Will County Children’s Advocacy Center and Lightways Hospice.

For more information, visit silvercross.org