Single Vehicle Crash Kills Driver From New Lenox

A 25-year-old New Lenox man lost his life over the Memorial Day weekend following a crash. The Will County Coroner is identifying the victim as Angelo Lujana-Pagiluca. He was pronounced deceased on Sunday May 26th at 3:40 a.m. following a crash on Route 30 just west of Cherry Hill Road in Joliet. Illinois State Police is investigating the single vehicle crash. For an unknown reason the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

An autopsy was performed on Sunday May 26th, 2024. Final cause and manner will be determined following Autopsy, Police and Toxicological report.