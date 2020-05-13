Single Vehicle Crash Takes Life Of Elderly Joliet Man
Joliet Police car/md
An elderly Joliet man is dead following a single vehicle crash on Monday. The Will County Coroner’s Office is reporting the death of 79-year-old Kenneth R. Jenco of Joliet. Mr. Jenco was pronounced deceased on May 11, 2020 at 3:57 p.m. at the Amita St. Joseph Medical Center. Mr. Jenco was the driver of a vehicle that struck a fixed object on the 400 block of Midland Avenue in Joliet. The Joliet Police Department is investigating the incident. An autopsy was performed today, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. The preliminary autopsy results are Multiple Injuries due to a Motor Vehicle Mishap. Final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending police, autopsy, toxicology reports.