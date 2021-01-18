SIU Researchers: COVID Variant More Common In IL Than Expected
Almost one in two Illinoisans who tested positive for COVID-19 have the new variant present in their body. That’s according to researchers at Southern Illinois University, who say the new variant in Illinois is more common than expected. The discovery was made through a partnership between SIU and the Illinois Department of Health.