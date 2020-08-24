Six Arrested During Protest Near Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago Home
FILE - In this May 20, 2019 file photo, Mayor of Chicago Lori Lightfoot speaks during her inauguration ceremony in Chicago. Lightfoot will present a long-term financial plan and investments to help working families in her first State of the City address. The speech is scheduled for Thursday evening, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Jim Young, File)
Six people are facing misdemeanor charges after they were arrested during a protest over the weekend near Mayor Lightfoot’s home on Chicago’s Northwest Side. Authorities say police were called to disperse the group Saturday night in the 34-hundred-block of West Wrightwood Avenue. Four women and two men were taken into custody and charged with residential picketing. One of the women was also issued a city ordinance violation for loud music or amplified sound. They have all since been released. The arrests came days after Lightfoot defended the increased police presence on her block, citing daily threats she has received.