Six Months Following Joliet Shooting, Crest Hill Man Arrested

February 6, 2024 8:53AM CST
Arrested Juan Basurto (18, Crest Hill)

An 18-year-old Crest Hill man, Juan Basurto was arrested, processed, and  transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Aggravated Battery, Aggravated  Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Reckless Discharge of a  Firearm.  

On August 4, 2023, at 1:42 p.m., Joliet Police Officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of Pleasant  Street for a report of a male that had been shot. Upon arrival, Officers located a 17-year-old  male in the rear yard of the residence who had sustained a gunshot wound to his lower back. The  male victim was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire  Department. The victim’s injury was considered non-life threatening. Officers completed a intensive canvass of the neighborhood to initiate the investigation into this shooting.  

Detectives assigned to investigate this shooting identified Basurto as a suspect and secured an arrest warrant for Basurto on the above listed charges on January 17, 2024. Basurto was taken  into custody at his residence in Crest Hill by the Will County Sheriff’s Office on February 5,  2024, shortly after 7:00 a.m. Basurto was transported to the Joliet Police Department where he  was processed and transferred to the Will County Adult Detention Facility. 

