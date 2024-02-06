Six Months Following Joliet Shooting, Crest Hill Man Arrested

An 18-year-old Crest Hill man, Juan Basurto was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm.

On August 4, 2023, at 1:42 p.m., Joliet Police Officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of Pleasant Street for a report of a male that had been shot. Upon arrival, Officers located a 17-year-old male in the rear yard of the residence who had sustained a gunshot wound to his lower back. The male victim was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department. The victim’s injury was considered non-life threatening. Officers completed a intensive canvass of the neighborhood to initiate the investigation into this shooting.

Detectives assigned to investigate this shooting identified Basurto as a suspect and secured an arrest warrant for Basurto on the above listed charges on January 17, 2024. Basurto was taken into custody at his residence in Crest Hill by the Will County Sheriff’s Office on February 5, 2024, shortly after 7:00 a.m. Basurto was transported to the Joliet Police Department where he was processed and transferred to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.