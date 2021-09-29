      Weather Alert

Six Naperville Firefighters Sue Over Vaccine And Testing Mandate

Sep 29, 2021 @ 11:31am
(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Six Naperville firefighters are suing over Governor Pritzker’s COVID-19 vaccination and testing mandate. A lawsuit filed last week asks a federal court to declare the governor’s mandate from September 3rd unconstitutional. The suit also argues that the government overstepped its authority by enforcing the mandate. The city of Naperville, Edward-Elmhurst Healthcare and the governor are all listed as defendants in the lawsuit. Pritzker’s executive order mandated that health care workers receive their first vaccination dose by September 19th.

Popular Posts
Joliet West Teachers File Grievance
Fights Have Escalated At JTHS This Year Resulting In 70 Suspensions
The original Blues Brothers movie shown on a 50' Screen inside the Old Joliet Prison Yard.
President Biden Coming To Chicago Wednesday
Joliet Police: Shots Fired Near St. Paul School No One Was Hit
Connect With Us Listen To Us On