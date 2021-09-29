Six Naperville Firefighters Sue Over Vaccine And Testing Mandate

Six Naperville firefighters are suing over Governor Pritzker’s COVID-19 vaccination and testing mandate. A lawsuit filed last week asks a federal court to declare the governor’s mandate from September 3rd unconstitutional. The suit also argues that the government overstepped its authority by enforcing the mandate. The city of Naperville, Edward-Elmhurst Healthcare and the governor are all listed as defendants in the lawsuit. Pritzker’s executive order mandated that health care workers receive their first vaccination dose by September 19th.