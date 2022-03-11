Six People Remain On The Loose Following Yesterday’s High Speed Wrong Way Chase

Scary moments for a mother and her child in New Lenox following the theft and high speed chase of five SUV’s from a dealership in Bloomington. It all started yesterday morning when several vehicles were traveling the wrong way on eastbound I-80 from Morris. Illinois State Police were contacted by Grundy County Sheriff’s office and police chased the vehicles with speeds of over 120 mph. Several crashes occurred along I-80 between Morris and New Lenox on Thursday morning during the morning rush period.
Police were able to put down stop sticks to puncture the tires and slow down the vehicles. Multiple subjects fled from their vehicles as they came to a stop. The suspects ran from I-80 into New Lenox near Edmonds Street. They attempted to steal several vehicles and eventually car jacked a female driving a GMC Yukon near Francis and Regan. The woman was taking her child to a day care. She reports seeing two of the masked men armed with guns. The woman grabs her child from her vehicle and the six suspects take off in her vehicle.
Law enforcement tells WJOL that one of the suspects is a woman. The vehicle they car jacked in New Lenox was then driven to a church in Markham and eye witnesses report that the vehicle came to a screeching halt in the church parking lot and six people fled the vehicle.
No one is in custody.