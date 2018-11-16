Six People Rescued From Elevator In Former John Hancock Center
By Monica DeSantis
|
Nov 16, 2018 @ 5:56 AM
Former John Hancock Building (AP Photo/Stephen J. Carrera)

No one is hurt after a group of tourists were rescued from an elevator in the former John Hancock Center in Chicago. Six people were trapped for several hours early this morning after the elevator stopped moving between the 12th and 11th floors of the high-rise in the 800 block of North Michigan Avenue. Firefighters had to break through a wall to get the people out. An investigation is underway to find out what caused the elevator to stop.

Earlier this year it was reported that the building is getting a new name, but for now it’s called 875 North Michigan Avenue.

